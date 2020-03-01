Msian among 4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; tally at 102

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in the republic on Saturday, bringing the tally of infections to 102.

Among the four new cases is a Malaysian who has no recent travel history to China or South Korea, Bernama reported.

The 20-year-old male, who reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 27, is one of eight cases linked to a new infection cluster at Wizlearn Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement, last night.

The Malaysian is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

As for 30 Covid-19 cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while seven are in critical condition, the MOH added.