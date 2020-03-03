Covid-19: 110 infected in Singapore; 78 discharged

SINGAPORE: Singapore today confirmed two more cases of Covid-19 infection with one linking to the new cluster at Wizlearn Technologies Pte Ltd.

In a statement here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the linked case to the cluster involves a 33-year-old male Singapore citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

The man, who is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, adds to the number of infected cases at the cluster to 14.

The two new cases bring the total tally of positive patients to 110 in the Island-city.

Another new case involved a 70-year-old male Singapore citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Fish Mart Sakuraya, 154, West Coast Road but had not served customers or handled food, said the statement.

Updating on condition of confirmed cases, MOH said to date a total of 78 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

Of the 32 confirmed cases still in the hospital, most are stable or improving while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

At noon, MOH has identified 3,173 close contacts who have been quarantined.

The republic today also announced that it would bar visitors with recent travel history to Iran, northern Italy and the Republic of Korea within the last 14 days from tomorrow. – BERNAMA