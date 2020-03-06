Indonesia confirms 2 more coronavirus cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded another two positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total tally to four so far.

Indonesian government spokesman for Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said the latest two cases were being treated at the Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital (RSPI) here.

“(These are) cases 3 and 4. (There is) no need to specify their gender, they are aged 33 and 34,” Yurianto said in a press briefing at Istana Jakarta here that was also telecast live over local television.

On March 2, Indonesia, with a population of over 270 million, was included in the list of nations with Covid-19 cases after two of its citizens from Depok, near Jakarta, tested positive for the virus. -- Bernama