8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed eight more cases of COVID-19 infection in the republic, bringing the tally for the country to 138.

In a statement here, MOH said four were part of the cluster involving a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15.

Like the other cases, the ministry said one is linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore; two are likely to be imported cases; and one is currently unlinked.

Of the two imported cases, one involves a 37-year-old female Singapore permanent resident who had been in London from Feb 23 to Feb 27, and the other a 36-year-old male Italian national Singapore Work Pass holder who had recently traveled to the US from Feb 7 to Feb 22, and to Italy from Feb 23 to Feb 29.

To date, MOH said a total of 90 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, MOH said most are stable or improving while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As at noon, MOH has identified 3,452 close contacts who have been quarantined. -- BERNAMA