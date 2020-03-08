Thai judge who shot himself in courtroom dies in 2nd suicide bid

BANGKOK: A senior judge who shot himself in a packed courtroom after acquitting five murder suspects in Yala, Thailand last October, died in his second suicide attempt on Saturday.

Khanakorn Pianchana, 50, who previously served at the Yala Provincial Court, shot himself in the chest at his house in Doi Saket district in Chiang Mai when his wife and their son were out.

He was pronounced dead at 10.45am (local time).

Prior to shooting himself, Khanakorn posted a two-page letter on his Facebook page explaining the “unbearable consequences” of his first suicide attempt, which included losing his job and family members, as well as being convicted in a criminal case.

Khanakorn was transferred to a temporary position in his hometown in Chiang Mai after his first attempt at suicide on Oct 4 last year. Later, he was investigated and charged. - BERNAMA