Indonesia reports first Covid-19 death

JAKARTA: A 53-year-old foreign woman has become the first fatality linked to Covid-19 in Indonesia, the Indonesian government said today.

The government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said the woman died at about 2 am today.

He said she had underlying health problems such as diabetes and lung disease.

The woman was the 25th positive case of Covid-19 in Indonesia, he said, without disclosing her nationality. Indonesia has reported 27 positive Covid-19 cases so far.

Covid-19 was not the direct cause of her death but had aggravated the patient’s condition, he said in an address at the Presidential Palace here, which was broadcast live by local television networks.

On March 2, Indonesia, which has a population of more than 270 million, was listed as a Covid-19-infected country after two of its citizens in Depok, a city near here, were confirmed Covid-19 positive. --Bernama