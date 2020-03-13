Covid-19 infects Hollywood stars, athletes, politicians as it spreads across globe

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Australia’s minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

Australia has recorded nearly 160 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease. Among the infected is one of its highest-profile government ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs. He said he was feeling fine.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tested positive for the new coronavirus and was quarantined in hospital on March 13. -AFP pic

Movie star Tom Hanks announced in Australia on Thursday that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had both tested positive.

Trudeau said he would be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus. She said she was “experiencing uncomfortable symptoms” adding that she would “be back on my feet soon.”

Canada has reported 145 cases of the virus, a three-fold gain from a week ago. There has been one death.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) is in self-isolation while wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the Covi9-19 coronavirus. -REUTERS pic

A host of major sporting events were affected, with the Players Championship golf halted and the Australian Formula One Grand Prix scrapped. Nepal closed Mount Everest to climbers.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is the latest sports figure to test positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. -REUTERS pic

Calls grew in Britain for the Premier League season to be stopped with the news that Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive. All of Chelsea’s first-team players and coaching staff would self-isolate, the club said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also tested positive.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. -REUTERS pic

The Premier League is due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday.

Several of Europe’s soccer leagues are already on hold, the top men’s tennis circuit was suspended for six weeks, the National Hockey League shut down and cricket matches have been ordered to be played without fans. - Reuters