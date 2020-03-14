Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends all international flights

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it will suspend international flights for two weeks in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“The Kingdom’s government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (Starting from Sunday March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus,” the foreign ministry tweeted.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 86 cases of the virus so far, but no deaths, according to the health ministry.

Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on March 13, 2020. - Saudi Arabia reopened today the area around the sacred Kaaba, reversing one of a series of measures introduced to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Saudi authorities this week suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage, during which worshippers circle the Kaaba seven times, and also announced the temporary closure of the area around the cube structure. (Photo by - / AFP)

The kingdom had already halted flights to some countries and closed schools and universities as part of measures to contain the disease.

Authorities have also suspended the “umrah” year-round pilgrimage to the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Madinah for fear of the virus spreading. - AFP