Covid 19: New Zealand announces world's tightest border controls

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Saturday announced the world’s tightest border controls to combat the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus, requiring all incoming travellers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks starting midnight on Sunday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the extreme measures were needed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

“Alongside Israel, and a small number of Pacific Islands which have effectively closed their border, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world,” Ardern said.

The country has just six confirmed cases and has had no deaths, but Ardern said that number inevitably will rise.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern smiles during a news conference. - REUTERS/Martin Hunter

“That is why ultimately, we must go hard and we must go early. We must do everything we can to protect the health of New Zealanders,” she told reporters.

People from small South Pacific island nations, which have no confirmed Covid-19 cases, will be exempt from the self-isolation rule, Ardern said.

And to protect those nations from the virus, New Zealand will impose strict exit measures, barring anyone who has been overseas from travelling to South Pacific islands for two weeks, and barring anyone who has had symptoms or been in contact with anyone with Covid-19 from travelling there.

The travel restrictions will be reviewed at the end of March. Ardern also encouraged all New Zealanders to reconsider all overseas trips.

New Zealand also asked all cruise ships to stay away until the end of June.

Air New Zealand on Saturday offered fare refunds or 12-month credit on the value of fares to anyone affected by the new restrictions.

“We know these travel restrictions will place significant strain on the aviation industry, and we anticipate some routes will reduce or cease for a period of time,” Ardern said. - REUTERS