BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei said on Sunday that its citizens and foreign residents in the country are barred from leaving the Southeast Asian nation due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The health ministry also said it had confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total tally to 50.

Up to 45 of the 50 cases are linked to a gathering at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which took place from Feb 27 to March 1, the ministry added. - Reuters