Singapore travel restrictions: Special exemption for Msia

SINGAPORE: New border restrictions on travellers to Singapore do not include the republic’s sea and land crossings with Malaysia, meaning that Malaysians and Singaporeans can commute from both sides as usual.

Singapore’s co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Covid-19, Lawrence Wong, said while the order applies to the whole of Asean, a separate arrangement has been worked out for Malaysia through the bilateral joint working group.

Special considerations have been put in for Malaysia because of the close proximity and high interdependency of both countries.

“We do need precautions to be taken, given the high volume of people and vehicles moving in and out of these checkpoints,” he said today when announcing the additional measures that Singapore is taking on the Covid-19 pandemic starting at midnight on Monday.

Effective March 16, at 23:59 hours, all travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to Asean countries, Japan and Switzerland; and the United Kingdom within the last 14 days; will be issued a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

TOO DISRUPTIVE

Wong, who is also National Development Minister, said that on land crossings alone, 200,000 people move across the checkpoints daily and the imposition of a 14-day SHN requirement would be very difficult and disruptive for both countries.

“So the 14-day requirement will not be practical for these travellers and we need to look at other precautions, like checking their health. So discussions are ongoing between the two sides,” he said.

The latest travel order applies to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders, and short-term visitors – but not those transiting in Singapore without leaving the transit area.

In addition, they will have to provide proof of the place where they will serve the 14-day SHN – for example, a hotel booking covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family members own.

They may also be swabbed for testing for Covid-19, even if asymptomatic, because of the risk of community transmission in the countries of their origin.

In addition to the SHN requirement, from March 16, at 2359 hours, all short-term visitors who are nationals of Asean countries must submit requisite information on their health to the Singapore Overseas Mission in the country they are resident, before their intended date of travel.

The submission will have to be approved by Singapore’s Ministry of Health before travel to Singapore, and the approval will be verified by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Singapore checkpoints.

Short-term visitors who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry into the city state, and they are therefore advised to secure the approval before making definitive travel bookings. – Bernama