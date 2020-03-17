Covid-19: Thailand postpones Songkran

BANGKOK: Thailand announced that it has postponed next month’s Songkran celebrations until further notice after the kingdom confirmed 33 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday – the biggest single-day spike – to bring the tally to 147, with one fatality.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said that April 13-15, the dates for this year’s Songkran celebrations, are no longer official holidays.

“New dates (for the Songkran celebration) will be announced later,” he said after attending the National Covid-19 Management Centre meeting chaired by Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha, today.

Songkran is a time when thousands of Thais return to their hometowns, as thousands of foreign tourists converge on the kingdom, to take part in the world’s biggest water festival.

Wissanu said other measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the kingdom include the temporary closure of crowded venues such as stadiums, cinemas and entertainment outlets, and the suspension of activities at universities, schools as well as tuition centres.

“All measures will be tabled to Cabinet for approval on Tuesday and come into effect on Wednesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prayuth advised Thais to cooperate with the authorities, practise good hygiene, avoid travelling aboard, undergo 14-day home quarantine if they are returning from high-risk countries, and seek treatment if they are sick.

“Please do not spread fake news as it can cause panic and do not hoard food and goods. Please have confidence in the government to handle the outbreak.

“The pandemic will remain for a while. I understand that you are suffering and facing difficulties. However, we have to endure and overcome this crisis together… Thailand must win,” he said, as he also thanked all health workers dealing with the pandemic. – BERNAMA