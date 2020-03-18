Vietnam reports new case of Covid-19 linked to Msia tabligh gathering

In this photograph taken March 16, 2020, people, wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, waiting at a bus stop in Hanoi. - AFP
HANOI: Vietnam has confirmed an additional case of coronavirus linked to a mosque event in Malaysia, its health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing its total number of cases to 67.

The latest known patient, a 36-year-old man, returned to Vietnam on March 4 on VietJet flight VJ826 from Kuala Lumpur.

The man, identified only as “Patient 67“, attended a 16,000-person mosque gathering in Kuala Lumpur and is the second patient in Vietnam linked to the event, the health ministry said in a statement.

Patient 67’s home village was also placed under lockdown for 28 days from Tuesday night. --REUTERS

