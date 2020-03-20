Spain virus death toll soars past 1,000

MADRID: The coronavirus death toll in Spain rose to 1,002 after another 235 people died in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of cases also soared to 19,980 after another 2,833 infections were confirmed over the same period, the ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

The figures showed a 16.5 per cent hike in the number of infections, which was a drop from the 25-per cent increase registered a day earlier, Simon said.

But he also said the testing laboratories were “overwhelmed” which could skew the numbers.

Of those diagnosed, 52 per cent – or 10,542 people – were in hospital with 1,141 being treated in intensive care units, or around 6.0 per cent of those infected.

Madrid remains the worst-hit area, accounting for 7,165 cases, or 36 per cent of the total infections in Spain, while the number of deaths in the capital rose to 628 – around 63 per cent of the national total. - AFP