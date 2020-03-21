Japan's Covid-19 infections cross 1,000 mark

TOKYO: Japan has recorded 1,016 cases of domestically-transmitted Covid-19 coronavirus as of Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK, hitting a new milestone as the nation grapples with pressure to avoid a health crisis ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The tally rises to 1,728 if 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month are included, according to NHK.

Although the number of cases is still on the rise, Japan has started scaling back some measures to fight the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Japan said it would not extend its request to close schools, setting the stage for classes to resume at the start of the academic year in April.

The Tokyo Olympics, set to start from July 24, have been cast into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of sporting events and qualifiers around the world.

Olympics organisers have repeatedly said the Games will go on as scheduled. - Reuters

CAP: Turn Pulau Jerejak into Covid-19 quarantine centre

Mohamed Basyir

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the state government to consider using Pulau Jerejak as a temporary quarantine centre for the northern region as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Its president, Mohideen Abdul Kader, said that the island was used as a health quarantine centre for immigrants back in 1875.

In case of emergencies, transportation from the Penang Hospital can easily reach Pulau Jerejak’s jetty – a distance of about 11km using Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu – in about 20 minutes.

It is also accessible by sea, he said.

“The importance of turning Pulau Jerejak into a quarantine centre should be considered because much of the northern region is urbanised or otherwise distant from logistic access,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the ratio of beds per 1,000 people (BPR) at public and private hospitals in the nation is 1.98. The average target for developed countries is 2.5 beds per 1,000 people.

“Malaysia is totally not equipped to handle the Covid-19 pandemic or emergencies of a large scale.

“In simple terms, we do not have enough hospital beds to cope with a large number of cases that need admission.

“Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted a graphic showing case numbers on a day-to-day basis, comparing the coronavirus trajectory in Italy to Malaysia recently.

“There are stark similarities in the trend showing. If Italy is unable to cope with the explosion of infections, can Malaysia deal with it?” he said.

As of yesterday, Malaysia has 1,030 Covid-19 cases, including three deaths.

On March 19, Italy reported 41,035 infections and 3,405 deaths.

According to a recent Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report, Italy has 3.2 hospital beds to 1,000 people.

Mohideen said that Italian health care workers are so overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases that they are faced with difficult decisions on allocating limited life-saving treatment to those with the highest likelihood of surviving.

Before the situation gets out of hand, Mohideen wondered whether the Health Ministry has approached medical professionals who have retired to consider helping frontliners.

The government, he said, should consider bringing in the army and impose a total lockdown soon because the Movement Control Order is not effective.

Meanwhile, CAP also proposed a forced quarantine of 14 days upon arrival at the airport for 83 Malaysians returning from Indonesia after their tabligh gathering there.

He said that they might be spreading the disease without exhibiting any symptoms during this period

He added that the participants might spread the disease to their household if they are quarantined at home.

“The CAP sees the window of opportunity rapidly growing smaller by the hour, approaching the tipping point of the explosion of infection and thus urges the government to implement a total lockdown, bringing in the army to restore some sanity in this desperate situation as soon as possible, not after 48 hours.

“There is no time to spare. We also call on doctors in private hospitals to help out in public hospitals when their help is required,” said Mohideen.