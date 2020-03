PARIS: There are more than half a million declared cases of Covid-19 coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally on Thursday at 1920 GMT.

At least 501,556 infections have been recorded across 182 countries, including 22,920 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organisation figures.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring hospitalisation. - AFP