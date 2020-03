JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 15 additional Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 102 - the highest in Southeast Asia.

Health ministry spokesman Achmad Yurianto said that 109 new cases of the coronavirus were detected, raising the tally to 1,155.

He added that 59 cases had recovered since the outbreak was detected weeks ago.

The latest numbers were counted over a 24 hour cycle ending at 0500 GMT. - Reuters