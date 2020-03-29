Netherlands' Covid-19 deaths rise to 639

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands reported 93 deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus to take its total to 639, while another 1,159 cases of the virus were confirmed, both smaller rises than a day earlier.

“If this line continues, it will be possible to conclude in a few days whether the (social distancing) measures taken are working,” the Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Saturday in its daily update.

The country has confirmed a total of 9,762 cases of the virus, the RIVM said. - REUTERS