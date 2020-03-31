Mexican coronavirus cases pass 1,000, health ministry says

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's government on Monday announced a health emergency including stricter measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus after the number of cases passed 1,000 and deaths rose substantially.

Health officials reported a total of 1,094 cases of coronavirus, up from 993 a day earlier, and 28 deaths from the virus, up from 20. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard declared a health emergency.

Mexico will extend a suspension of non-essential activities to April 30, health officials said, and reduce the limit of people allowed to gather to 50.

It also said people over 60 years old and others vulnerable should strictly observe the stay-at-home recommendations.--REUTERS