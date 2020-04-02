Singapore reports 49 new cases, tally rises to 1,049

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 infection in the republic with three more Malaysians involved.

Eight imported and 41 local cases brought the tally for the Island-city to 1,049, said the ministry in a statement here.

The three Malaysians are Singapore Work Pass holders with two being imported cases with recent travel to the United Kingdom and India respectively, while one local case is linked to SingPost Centre cluster.

Singapore has also identified three more new clusters comprising the Mustafa Centre shopping complex at Syed Alwi Road; a construction site at Maxwell MRT station at Neil Road; and Keppel Shipyard, Pioneer Sector 1.

Apart from new clusters, it reported two more cases from the public healthcare sector that involved a healthcare attendant at the Institute of Mental Health and a contractor working on the installation of toilet facilities at Sengkang General Hospital.

Updating on recovered cases, MOH said 21 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total to 266.

Of the 464 confirmed cases who are still hospitalised, most are stable or improving while 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, it said.

Meanwhile, 315 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

One more death was reported earlier today making the total four.

As at 12 pm, MOH has identified 14,952 close contacts who have been quarantined. -- Bernama