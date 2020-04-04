US warns Covid-19 is 'spread through normal breathing'

WASHINGTON: A top US scientist warned that the Covid-19 coronavirus can be spread through normal breathing, fuelling recommendations that everyone wear masks as several nations posted record death tolls.

With half of humanity under lockdown orders, governments have been racing to find ways to flatten the rise of the virus, which has infected more than one million people around the world.

Anthony Fauci, the veteran US expert who is leading the government’s scientific response, backed recent scholarship that found SARS-CoV-2 can be suspended in the ultrafine mist let out when people exhale.

Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News that the guidance on masks would be changed “because of some recent information that the virus can actually be spread even when people just speak, as opposed to coughing and sneezing.”

The World Health Organisation has been more cautious, saying the airborne threat was only known to occur during certain medical treatments, and the United States until now has only advised sick people and their caretakers to cover their faces.

But Vice President Mike Pence said authorities will issue new nationwide advice in the coming days and several local leaders have already gone ahead.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, the coronavirus epicentre of the United States, has recommended that everyone in the nation’s largest city wear masks when going outside – advice backed Friday by the governor of Pennsylvania.

“The only way we can cut the growth of this virus is to act as if we all have it,” Governor Tom Wolf told reporters.

But with the United States and Europe facing severe shortfalls in protective gear, Fauci and local leaders urged people to save clinical masks for health professionals and patients.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a national address ordered all people to wear masks when going to markets and banned anyone under 20 from going outside. - AFP