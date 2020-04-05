French chocolatier designs edible Coronavirus for Easter

A FRENCH pastry chef and chocolatier has designed Easter eggs modeled after the novel coronavirus.

Jean-François Pré said he drew inspiration from a 3D model of the coronavirus and the idea originated from his frustration over the prolonging issue.

“I’m a little tired of hearing about it. I tried to take it as a joke,” he was quoted as saying by French news outlet, Le Telegramme.

He, however, said he decided to continue with the creation because "it makes (customers) smile in these difficult times."

Pré created the Easter eggs, named “Coronavirus”, consisting of milk chocolate shell that has been painted black and sprinkled with red-dyed almond, mimicking the virus’ spike protein.

According to euronews.com, Pré, had sold over dozens of his new creation to customers in western France's Finistere region.

The uniquely designed chocolate treats can found at Pré’s shop in Landivisiau situated along Rue Louis Pasteur, the Business Insider reported.

Meanwhile, at the Bohnenblust bakery in the Swiss capital Bern, Chocolate Easter Bunnies can be seen donning white sugary masks that turned out to be a hit with customers.