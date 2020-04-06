Thailand extends ban on all international flights until April 18

BANGKOK: Thailand today extended the ban on all international passenger flights to the kingdom until April 18 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director-general of Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) Chula Sukmanop said the ban came into effect last Saturday and is set to run until midnight on Monday (April 6).

“The ban on international passenger flights to Thailand will be extended from April 6 to April 18 at 5 pm (local time).

“All flight permits granted for such period will be cancelled,” he said in a statement here today.

Chula said state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian, medical or relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights are exempted.

He said passengers arriving on a flight before the order came into effect will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Thailand has declared a state of emergency form March 26 until April 30.

To date, Thailand recorded 2,220 Covid-19 cases with 26 fatalities.

The ban will disrupt the plans of Thai nationals stranded overseas to fly back home, including 35 stranded Thais at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. -- BERNAMA