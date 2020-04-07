Covid-19: After big drop, Italy's daily death toll jumps to 636

ROME: Italy’s Covid-19 coronavirus death toll shot up on Monday from its lowest level in more than two weeks and officials sounded a more cautious note than earlier about a possible easing of restrictions.

The civil protection service said the daily number of official Covid-19 deaths rose to 636 on Monday from 525 the day before.

Sunday’s toll was the lowest since March 19. It also represented a drop of 23 per cent from the 681 deaths reported on Saturday.

Italy’s leading health officials had called Sunday’s drop an important data point that could potentially lead to an easing of the country’s strict month-long lockdown.

But civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli said on Monday that the data are still being carefully assessed and that any definitive ruling is premature.

“The technical-scientific committee is currently carrying out its evaluations. Then, it will be up to the political decision makers,” Borrelli told reporters.

Parish priest Don Antonio Lauri (left) hands a palm branch to a girl after celebrating Palm Sunday mass from the rooftop of the San Gabriele dell'Addolorata church in Rome. -AFP pic

He said the scientists will draw their conclusions about how to proceed “in due time.”

Italy’s current lockdown has been officially extended to April 13.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has repeatedly stressed that businesses will only be allowed to open up gradually and that many of the current social distancing measures will stay in place for some time.

But he has refrained from saying when this might happen. Some officials have suggested that most of the current measures will be extended until at least the start of May.

Italy’s world-leading official death toll now stands at 16,523.

Yet some of the data released on Monday looked encouraging.

A woman walks with St Peter's Basilica in the background in Rome on April 6, 2020, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. -AFP pic

The daily rise in new infections dropped to a record low of just 2.8 per cent.

The number of people receiving intensive care treatment for Covid-19 fell for a third successive day.

But the number of non-critical patients in hospital rose back up after its first decline since the crisis began. - AFP