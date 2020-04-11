UK PM Johnson 'able to walk' in hospital

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to walk in hospital on Friday some 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for Covid-19, as Britain recorded nearly 1,000 daily deaths from the virus for the first time.

“The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease,” he added.

Johnson left intensive care at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday evening, three days after being admitted due to his then-worsening condition.

News of the 55-year-old’s improvement contrasted with the sobering release of the latest official statistics, showing Britain’s Covid-19 death toll grew by 980 in the latest 24-hour period, its highest yet. It brings the total number of fatalities from coronavirus in UK hospitals to nearly 9,000, while the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed close to 74,000.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 06, 2020 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park, north of London . - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to be on the road to recovery as Downing Street said the Prime Minister had returned to the ward at St Thomas' Hospital after spending three nights in the intensive care unit. (Photo by Jack Hill / POOL / AFP)

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to suffer from the coronavirus.

He was hospitalised on Sunday over concerns he still had a cough and high temperature after spending 10 days in self-isolation in a flat above his Downing Street office.

While in intensive care, the Conservative leader received “standard oxygen treatment” and did not require a ventilator.

But his transfer there on Monday, unprecedented for a prime minister during a national emergency in modern times, rattled Britain and sent shockwaves around the world.

US President Donald Trump called Johnson’s release from intensive care “a very positive development.”

The British leader, who continues to be monitored closely, was able to wave at medical staff as he left intensive care, according to his official spokesman.

“He was waving his thanks to all the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward.”

His father, Stanley Johnson, said on Saturday he must now “rest up“, after last week trying to keep working during his self-isolation.

“He has to take time,” the elder Johnson told BBC radio.

“I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.” - AFP