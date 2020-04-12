Spain's daily virus toll rises again with 619 dead

MADRID: Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday, after falling for three straight days, the government said.

The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 16,972 deaths from Covid-19.

The daily toll was from 510 on Saturday, compared with a record 950 deaths as recently as April 2.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 4,167 to 166,019, a smaller increase than was recorded on Saturday, the health ministry said.

Although health chiefs say the pandemic has peaked, they have urged the population to strictly follow a national lockdown which was put in place on March 14 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions -- which prevent people from going outside except to go to work if they can not do so from home, buy food, seek medicine and briefly walk their dog -- will remain in place until April 25 although the government has made clear it expects to announce another two-week extension.

Masks will be handed out at metro and train stations from Monday as some companies re-open after a two-week "hibernation" period, the health minister said Friday. -- AFP