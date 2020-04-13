Kashmir leader in most influential Muslim list for sixth time

KUALA LUMPUR: For the sixth consecutive year, Kashmir’s chief cleric and chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has been listed among the world’s most 500 influential Muslims.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been chosen as “Man of the Year” while US Congress woman Rashida Tlaib has been selected as “Woman of the Year”.

The list of the world’s most 500 influential Muslims for the year 2020 is compiled dan released this week by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan, an international Islamic non-governmental organisation.

Dr Umar Farooq inherited the 14th Mirwaiz (Kashmiri term for traditional preacher of Muslims in Kashmir) in 1990 at the age of 17 after the assassination of his father.

“At the young age of 20 he became chairman and founder of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a grassroots coalition of pro-freedom parties in Jammu & Kashmir.

“He has raised the Kashmiri problem at the UN, the EU parliament and the OIC advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized,” said the centre about the Umar Farooq.

Presently Umar Farooq is under house arrest since August 5, 2019. Apart from chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, he holds other designations which includes President Mutahida Majlis Ulama, Patron Nusratul Islam, Chairman Awami Action Committee and Patron Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil.

The list of ‘The Muslim 500’ involves scientists, to artists, to kings and is divided into 13 categories of influence.

The categories are ‘Scholarly’, ‘Political’, ‘Administration of Religious Affairs’, ‘Preachers and Spiritual Guides’, ‘Philanthropy/Charity and Development’, ‘Social Issues’, ‘Business’, ‘Science and Technology’, ‘Arts and Culture’, ‘Qur’an Reciters’, ‘Media’, ‘Celebrities’ and ‘Sports Stars’. - Agency