Malaysian tabligh participants under quarantine in India

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian participants of a tabligh event in New Delhi, India have been quarantined in hospitals and quarantine facilities in the country.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi was currently helping to provide consular assistance, including providing personal care packages to the group, numbering 191 people.

He said the Indian government had yet to provide any official information on the status of the quarantined Malaysians, including on the duration of the quarantine period and action to be taken after it was over.

“The Malaysian High Commission is in constant contact with the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian authorities in coordinating efforts to provide consular assistance to them,” he said at a press conference broadcast live today.

India has imposed a nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kamarudin said 17 Malaysians who attended the gathering in India were also detained under allegations of visa abuse in India according to National Disaster Management Act 2005, Foreigners Act 1946 and Indian Penal Code.

“Wisma Putra is in the process of identifying what the problems are and finding out what actually happened from the Indian government.

"We are also very concerned of the detainees’ welfare and want to ensure that they are in good condition.

“Again, I would like to advise Malaysians who are abroad to always obey the laws of the government in their host country.”

He hoped all parties would refrain from politicising the issue as it would complicate the negotiations between Wisma Putra and the Indian government and create misunderstanding among the people.