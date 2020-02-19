SC charges two persons for breaching securities laws

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission (SC) has today charged two individuals for failing to cooperate in its investigation into breaches of securities laws.

Ong Kar Kian, 38, and Amirruddin Nin, 50, were charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court this morning under section 32(8)(a) of Anti-Money Laundering, AntiTerrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

The SC, in a statement, said the two had failed to comply with notices issued by its investigating officer (IO) in 2017 and 2018 requiring them to attend and record their statements.

“Ong who was the group accountant of Asia Media Group Bhd and Amirruddin who was a named director of several private companies were needed by the SC to assist in an on-going investigation under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 and AMLATFPUAA.

“Though the SC had objected to bail, the Sessions Court allowed Ong and Amiruddin bail at RM50,000 respectively. They were both required to surrender their passports to the courts and report fortnightly to the SC,” it said.

The commission reminds the public that failure to comply with a written notice issued by its IOs is a serious offence, which can be punished with a fine not exceeding RM3 million or imprisonment of a maximum five years or both.

Meanwhile, the SC is seeking information on another two individuals to assist in the investigation of the same case.

They are:

* Wong Shee Kai/Ricky (IC: 811212-14-5957). Last known business/employment address: Asia Media Group Bhd, No. 35, First Floor, Jalan Bandar 16, Pusat Bandar Puchong; and

* Rusli Jaafar (IC: 760320-03-5125). Last known business/employment address: CTB Solutions Sdn Bhd, No. 35, Third Floor, Jalan Bandar 16, Pusat Bandar Puchong.