MyEG unveils AI-powered Covid-19 risk profiling system

KUALA LUMPUR: MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) has developed an extensive artificial intelligence-powered (AI) coronavirus (Covid-19) risk profiling system.

Malaysia’s eGovernment services provider said the system has capabilities that include historical geolocation and anomaly tracking for Chinese travellers.

It is now making the technology available to the governments of Malaysia and the Philippines.

MyEG said the timely introduction of the innovation had been made possible through the leveraging of its partnership with Phoenix Travel Worldwide Co.

The latter is a leading China outbound travel company whose shareholders include China State Owned Enterprise (SOE) Citic Capital, Haier and Legend Holdings/Lenovo.

“In light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the need for a smart health profiling and tracking system capable of handling large volumes of inbound Chinese travelers has become a matter of profound urgency for governments worldwide.

“Particularly of those countries that are popular destinations for visitors from mainland China, the epicentre of the virus,”it said.

MyEG said it is a fully-automated system that encompasses analytics of a vast number of available data points.

The data includes visitors’ previous known whereabouts as well as heart rate and blood pressure readings crossed-referenced against public transportation ridership and exposure to locations with incidences of infections.

In addition, the system provides ongoing engagement with the visitor within the country, thus enabling health authorities to be alerted of any anomalies and to take immediate appropriate measures such as in the event that evacuation or quarantine of affected persons are necessary.

“Implementing travel restrictions on visitors from certain cities like Wuhan and Wenzhou can be tricky and inaccurate if Governments depend on information on passports.

“With this system, historical geolocation information coupled with other relevant parameters creates a health risk profile on individual travelers that allows authorities to conduct more detailed assessment on high health risk visitors.

“The data analytics algorithm constantly evolves as we learn more about the virus each passing day,” it added.