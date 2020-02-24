Kimlun Corp bags RM92.49 mil construction work

KUALA LUMPUR: Kimlun Corp Bhd’s subsidiary Kimlun Sdn Bhd has clinched a RM92.49 million construction contract from Bukit Indah (Johor) Sdn Bhd.

In an exchange filing today, Kimlun said the contract was for building works for two blocks of apartments and ancillary facilities in Johor.

“The construction work is expected to be completed in the third-quarter of 2022,” it said.

Kimlun said the project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of KIMLUN Group for the financial years during the contract period.”