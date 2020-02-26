Private investment likely halt due to Malaysia's political upheaval

KUALA LUMPUR: Private investment is likely to halt due to Malaysia’s political upheaval that raises policy uncertainty, according to Fitch Ratings.

This would likely affect the medium-term fiscal outlook and governance reforms set in motion by the Pakatan Harapan coalition, Fitch said in a statement today.

The firm said the medium term fiscal outlook was important for the rating given Malaysia’s high government debt, compared with rating peers, at 65 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“The rating measure is also important to improve the government standards, such as efforts over the past two years to strengthen checks and balances, along with greater transparency and accountability,” it added.

it said Malaysia continued to run current account surpluses, and its foreign exchange buffers were above many of its peers.

“These buffers and international investor sentiment are important given Malaysia’s reliance on foreign financing.

“For example, holdings of domestic government bonds amount to around 24 per cent of the total, albeit down from a high of 33 per cent in 2016,” it added.