Bursa Malaysia opens higher ahead of stimulus package announcement

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares on Bursa Malaysia opened higher today on buying interest in key index stocks backed by positive sentiment over an economic stimulus package to be unveiled later today.

As at 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.94 points higher at 1,498.13 compared to yesterday’s close of 1495.19.

The market opened 1.54 points higher at 1,496.73.

On the broader market, losers slightly overtook gainers 161 to 153 with 138 counters unchanged, 1,589 untraded and 70 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 201.55 million shares worth RM65.81 million. - BERNAMA