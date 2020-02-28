Malaysia's RM20bil stimulus 'bold, targeted and timely'

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM20 billion stimulus announced on Thursday, Malaysia’s response to mitigating the coronavirus impact, is sizeable to the economic stimulus packages announced by its regional peers, Ernst & Young Asean and Malaysia tax leader Amarjeet Singh said.

Singapore’s stimulus package totalled US$4.6 billion while Indonesia unveiled a package of around US$742 million, he noted.

Amarjeet said during the global financial crisis in 2009, Malaysia had unveiled a stimulus package of about RM60 billion over two years.

At that time, the budget deficit increased from 4.8 per cent to 7.6 per cent.

"In comparison, the 2020 stimulus package is expected to increase the fiscal deficit by only 0.2 percentage point, to 3.4 per cent,” he said when commenting on the stimulus package unveiled by interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Amarjeet said the 'bold, targeted and timely measures' proposed would provide a much-needed boost to the economy in these challenging times.

The proposed reduction of four percentage points in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution by employees from April to December 2020 was a major move.

It could potentially unlock up to RM10 billion to shore up domestic consumption, while not adding additional pressure on the budget deficit, he added.

The measures were not mainly reliant on government spending, he said.

Private sector investments and expenditure by government-linked companies such as Tenaga Nasional Bhd will play a big part.

“The increased spending arising from additional disposable income of individuals, particularly from the reduced EPF contribution, is also expected to boost economic activity.

“While there will be a reduction in income tax and service tax collections, the introduction of the digital service tax and improvement in tax enforcement will hopefully help to close the gap,” he added.