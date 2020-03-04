Xinghe expects to return to profitability

KUALA LUMPUR: Xinghe Holdings Bhd is expected to return to profitability this year after posing a net loss of RM101.4 million in its financial year ended December 31, 2019 (FY19), following its disposal of certain assets as well as a turnaround plan.

Executive Chairman Ng Min Lin said the worst is over as the company expects to see better days with the new aquaculture business acquired in December 2019.

The company had on December 31, 2019 completed the acquisition of a prawn farm and related facilities and assets from Pegagau Aquaculture Sdn Bhd for RM100 million.

He said the acquisition marked the company’s venture to become an aquaculture-based food producer.

Ng said the farm assets could breed 2,000 tonnes of vannamei (whiteleg shrimp or king prawn) every year.

The seawater prawns are mainly consumed locally and exported in unpeeled and frozen packs to distributors in South Korea, Vietnam, and China.

“We are very confident that this earnings-accretive acquisition will turnaround Xinghe in 2020 and enhance the value of the Company in the long term,” Ng said in a statement today.

Based on the United Nations Commodity Trade Statistics, South Korea, Vietnam, and China were Malaysia’s top export destinations for shrimp products in 2017.

“Malaysia’s yearly production is around 40,000 metric tonnes, and currently Xinghe commands about 5.0 per cent.

“We are still looking to expand the business, organically and inorganically. In the future, we might be looking into frozen seafood retailing business, which hardly can be seen here, and can give us good margins,” Ng added.