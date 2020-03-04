China's GDP moderation could affect Malaysia's GDP growth: MARC

KUALA LUMPUR: The expectation of moderation in China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 0.5 percentage point (pp) will likely reduce Malaysia’s GDP growth by 0.2pp, according to the Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC).

Chief economist Nor Zahidi Alias said the impact on the Malaysian economy could be pronounced if the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak is prolonged and turns pandemic.

“Malaysia’s GDP growth could moderate by roughly 0.3pp, if as currently estimated by the International Monetary Fund, world economic growth falls from 3.3 per cent to 3.0 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

He said the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic has weakened China’s economic growth following slower manufacturing and services growth.

This was also expected to significantly affect global growth. The expected significant impact of the epidemic has also caused the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to slash its Federal Funds Rate (FFR) by a whopping 50 basis points (bps) in an emergency move on March 3.

“The last time the US Fed reduced its FFR by the same quantum was during the last global recession in 2008-2009. In 2009, the US’ real GDP contracted by almost 3.0 per cent

“The recovery took place only after the US Fed aggressively reduced interest rates and embarked on a quantitative easing policy. The global economy also took a hit in 2009 with growth falling to -0.1% from 3.0 per cent in the preceding year,” he added.

Bank Negara Malaysia had announced another overnight policy rate (OPR) cut of 25bps to 2.50 per cent during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting yesterday.

This was due to concerns over the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on both the global and domestic economies with “greater risk aversion, resulting in tighter financial conditions and higher volatility in the financial market”.

The central bank expected household spending growth to moderate and the recovery of investment growth to remain modest.

“We also opined that a fiscal-monetary policy mix is required to help cushion the economic impact from the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This latest rate cut complements the government’s fiscal stimulus package worth RM20 billion that was announced on February 27,” he added.

Measures in the stimulus package include cash handouts and a RM2 billion relief facility for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The last time the OPR was reduced to the current level was during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2009.

Meanwhile, the local financial market sentiment remains weak despite the recent government stimulus measures announced for 2020.

“The FBM KLCI had fallen by 8.2 per cent from its peak of 1,611.38 back in early January 2020.”

The Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) also closed mixed yesterday with gains concentrated on the short-end of the curve as a result of the OPR cut.

“Overall, MGS yields remain at very low levels compared to 2019 with both the three-year and 10-year MGS at 2.58 per cent and 2.83 per cent.”