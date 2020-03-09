Malaysia Airlines' parent cuts 10 pct salary of senior management team

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) will cut 10 per cent of its senior management salary as well as reduce their allowances, effective from this month.

Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the cost-cutting was to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 has hampered our growth momentum. We need to get ourselves united to combat this crisis. It has been nine weeks, the cashflow is not only affecting MAG but also the (aviation) industry in totality,” he said via a video to MAG staff today.

In the seven and a half-minute video seen by the New Straits Times, Izham said MAG was not spared by the Covid-19 impact.

“Hence, drastic actions need to be taken by all of us. I will reach out to all of you more in the next following days and weeks, what we need to do. It not only affects airlines, but also hotels, retailers, market place and shopping malls,” he added.