IJM Corp wins RM530mil TRX job

KUALA LUMPUR: IJM Corporation Bhd has bagged a RM530 million contract to develop residential component at international financial district Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) here.

IJM said its wholly-owned IJM Construction Sdn Bhd had received the letter of acceptance from LQ Residential 1 Sdn Bhd for the superstructure works of two blocks of serviced apartments known as TRX Residences.

LQ Residential is a joint venture between international property and infrastructure group, Lendlease and TRX City Sdn Bhd.

The project comprises two towers of 53 and 57 storeys each with a total of 443 units and 453 units respectively.

“Built to attain GBI Gold and LEED accreditation, TRX Residences also includes residential facilities, seven levels of podium and elevated car park, a mezzanine floor, one level of commercial space at ground floor and two levels of basement car park.

“The construction work will take 36 months from its scheduled commencement, and is slated for completion by May 2023,” it said.

IJM Corporation group chief executive officer and managing director Liew Hau Seng said TRX Residences is a fourth addition to its portfolio of iconic projects in TRX.

It was an acknowledgement of the company’s extensive expertise in high-rise building construction projects.

“We take great pride in partnering with Lendlease and TRX City to deliver this exceptional project and to bring their vision for TRX Residences to life,” said Liew.

IJM is undertaking two construction projects in TRX namely HSBC Malaysia and Affin Bank’s new headquarters which are both scheduled for completion by end-2020.

Menara Prudential, which IJM developed, constructed and owns, was completed in May 2019 and is 81 per cent-tenanted.

Liew said the projects in TRX, along with IJM’s ongoing building footprint in the city which includes the UOB office tower in Jalan Raja Laut and BBCC’s Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport retail mall, were testaments to IJM’s capability as a builder of world-class, prestigious high-rise developments in the city centre.

Including the TRX Residences project, IJM’s outstanding construction order book stands at around RM5.0 billion.