Intel Malaysia donates RM2 million assist healthcare professionals in combating COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Intel Malaysia is donating over RM2 Million to assist healthcare professionals in combating COVID-19 in the country.

The donations will be used to purchase test kits, ventilators, patient monitors and air purifiers for general hospitals in Penang and Kedah and provide support for other government agencies.

Intel is collaborating with the American Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (AMCHAM) via the #AMCHAMCares program to ensure the donations reach the institutions that need them in a timely manner.

Intel Corporation corporate vice president and general manager of assembly test manufacturing Robin Martin said the government and Ministry of Health is working overtime to protect the citizens of this country.

"We recognise the extra strain this current situation is putting on them and particularly healthcare front liners. This is why we decided to contribute some of our resources to reducing the burden on the Malaysian healthcare system, enabling healthcare professionals to concentrate on looking after all of us," he said in a statement.

Intel’s technology provides core computing capacity for computers and servers used for network operability and data storage, and is responsible for computing power for medical research, robotics for assisted patient care, artificial intelligence and data analytics for public health.

Intel Malaysia was the first offshore site for Intel Corporation, with more than RM22 billion invested since 1972.

Today, Intel Malaysia employs more than 10,000 employees including the country’s largest design and development centre and one of only two Intel shared services hubs supporting human resource, finance procurement information technology, and supply chain operations to Intel sites globally.

Intel Malaysia is also Intel’s largest assembly and test manufacturing site that produces Intel’s latest products utilizing smart manufacturing techniques.