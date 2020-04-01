QSR Brands appoints new chairman and MD

KUALA LUMPUR: QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd (QSR Brands) has appointed Datuk Mustafha Abd Razak as chairman and Nehchal Khanna as managing director effective today.

Nehchal replaced Datuk Seri Mohamed Azahari Mohamed Kamil who left QSR Brands on March 31.

The leading food chain brand that operates KFC and Pizza Hut Malaysia said prior to joining QSR Brands, Nehchal was the corporate business advisor for Johor Corporation.

In his previous capacity, Nehchal was managing director in the Singapore office of Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley between 2010 and 2016.

He has advised clients across Southeast Asia on mergers, acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

Nehchal’s wealth of experience also includes advising on some of the largest transactions for Malaysian corporations including Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Petronas and Sime Darby Bhd.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 2010, Nehchal was managing director at Deutsche Bank in Singapore where he was head of investment banking for Malaysia and Indonesia.

“It is a great honour and responsibility to lead QSR Brands and drive the business forward in Malaysia and the region.

“I look forward to partnering with my colleagues at QSR Brands to achieve greater heights and further strenghten our position as the leading food chain brand that is loved and trusted by all Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, QSR Brands said Mustafha has more than 24 years of professional experience within the corporate and banking sector in Malaysia.