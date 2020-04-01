BHIC appoints Sharifuddin as CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd (BHIC) has appointed Sharifuddin Md Zaini Al-Manaf as its chief executive officer effective today.

In an exchange filing today, BHIC said Sharifuddin joined Shell Malaysia as a fresh graduate in 1994 and left in 2007 after various roles in upstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry.

Sharifuddin has covered offshore production operations, crude oil trading, sales, supply chain management and various others.

His last position was Shell Bitumen Business Manager for Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Prior to joining BHIC, Sharifuddin spent four years at Orkim Sdn Bhd, an investee company of Ekuinas.

Orkim is the leading oil tanker owner and operator in Malaysia with vessels serving the region including Japan.