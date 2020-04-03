SCIB wins RM864.54mil EPCC jobs in Middle East

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd’s (SCIB) subsidiary SCIB International (Labuan) Ltd has bagged a collective US$200.45 million (RM864.54 million) contracts from clients in the Middle East.

In an exchange filing today, SCIB said they were for the provision of three engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works in Qatar and Oman.

SCIB managing director Rosland Othman said the contracts were expected to contribute to the company’s financial year ending December 31, 2020 as well as the first accumulated six months of 2021.

“With these contracts, SCIB will be able to have synergistic opportunities to further strengthen our foothold across Oman and Qatar.

“Up to date, we have a total of RM1.09 billion order book and are currently on track with our internal target of RM1.5 billion for 2020,” added Rosland.