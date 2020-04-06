First 150 winners of Nestle contest announced

KUALA LUMPUR: Nestle Malaysia has announced the first 150 weekly winners of its largest nationwide contest, ”Peraduan Nestle Gaji Seumur Hidup” or ”Nestle Salary for Life Contest”.

Nestle said the contest, which runs from February 14 to April 30, saw tremendous response from the public with over 220,000 entries received to date.

“With these first 150 winners, the dream starts to materialise ahead of the announcement of the 10 Yearly Salary Winners and our final event in June 2020 to award the Salary for Life prizes,” it said.

Nestle said one of its weekly winners, Ravi Kumar Govindaroju, had submitted just one entry for the contest and much to his surprise was selected as one of the weekly winners.

Ravi said he would use the prize money to finance his monthly expenses which included caring for his mother who has diabetes.

“My dream is to be able to purchase a house of my own one day and I will definitely be submitting more entries to be in the running to win the ‘Salary for Life’ grand prize‘,” he said.

Nestle said another weekly winner Nurdiana Bakri had submitted close to 100 entries as she thought that would give her plenty of chances to win.

It said she was thrilled to win not only one, but two weekly prizes.

“If I win a Salary for Life grand prize, it will certainly help with our children’s education as there is nothing more important than to see our children succeed.

“Besides, it will help on my journey to perform Hajj with my family,” Nurdiana said.

Nestle said during this time, consumers at home who wish to participate in this contest can easily purchase Nestle products on e-commerce websites such as Lazada and Shopee, and entries can be submitted via Whatsapp.

“Consumers can also keep their receipts and submit entries via post.

“To take part, consumers only need to purchase a minimum of RM15 worth of participating Nestlé products in a single receipt and answer a simple question,” it added.