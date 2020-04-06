Khazanah contributes RM20mil to the fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional Bhd has contributed RM20 million to support relief efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sovereign wealth fund said the contribution would be channeled through the government-linked companies (GLC) and government-linked investment companies (GLIC) Disaster Response Network (GDRN) to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) and other groups in urgent need.

The GDRN is managed by a joint-secretariat led by Yayasan Hasanah (a foundation of Khazanah) and Telekom Malaysia Bhd.

Khazanah said GLICs, GLCs and other private sector entities had contributed a total of RM51.5 million through the GDRN to-date, excluding the RM20 million contribution from Khazanah.

It added the funds were being used to support MOH in the purchase of medical supplies, as well as for various humanitarian aid and assistance.

Prime Minister and Khazanah chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin urged GLICs and GLCs to play a more proactive role and become an example for other companies and industries.

“This is to follow by undertaking their corporate and social responsibility to help the Rakyat in facing the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their contributions are part of the collective national effort to address the impact of the pandemic and aid those who are in need,” Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

Khazanah employees also contribute individually through an internal donation drive to support Covid-19 response and relief efforts undertaken by MERCY Malaysia and Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA).

Contributions are made via voluntary salary deductions and direct individual donations to the agencies concerned.

Khazanah managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said the fund was appreciative of the tireless efforts by the government, the GDRN, as well as all others involved in the fight against Covid-19, especially the front liners.

“As an organisation and as individual employees, we’re pleased to do what we can to contribute to the overall resources that are being brought to bear against the pandemic.

“Many of us are already contributing a portion of our monthly salaries to this fight and I encourage everyone to do so if they are able to afford it,” he added.

Yayasan Hasanah managing director Shahira Ahmed Bazari said: “We are heartened by the support by all those who have contributed to the GDRN-led effort to channel relief and support for MOH and other humanitarian assistance in a coordinated and streamlined manner.

Shahira is hopeful that the collaborative spirit and collective effort would continue to have a meaningful impact on the overall effort against Covid-19.

A total of 28 organisations comprising GLICs, GLCs and private sector entities have contributed to the GDRN.

Of the RM51.5 million in total contributions so far, RM42.6 million has been allocated to the purchase of medical supplies in support of MOH, while RM8.9 million has been spent on various humanitarian aid and assistance.