MISC bags long-term charter contracts from Total SA

KUALA LUMPUR: MISC Bhd’s subsidiary AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd (AET) has bagged long-term charter contracts from Chartering and Shipping Services SA, a unit of Total SA.

In an exchange filing today, MISC said the contracts involved two new build LNG dual fuel VLCCs for operations in international waters.

“The charters are expected to commence in 2022. The risk factors affecting the contracts include changes in economic, political and regulatory environment, and operational risks, are adequately mitigated by the terms and conditions of the contracts itself,” it said.

MISC said the contracts would not have any effect on the issued and paid up share capital and substantial shareholding in the company.

“The contracts are also not expected to have any material impact to the earnings per share, gearing and net assets per share of the MISC Group for the financial year ending December 31, 2020,”it added.

AET specialises in the global ocean transport of petroleum.Total is a major energy player which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity.