RM10 bil stimulus package for SMEs raises govt's direct fiscal injection to Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional RM10 billion stimulus for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) announced on Monday has raised the government’s direct fiscal injection to Malaysians and businesses to RM35 billion.

It could also increase Malaysia’s budget deficit to around 5.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, analysts said.

Kenanga Research described the increased stimulus amount as “wise” given that the SMEs contribute 66.2 per cent to the total employment and 38.3 per cent to the GDP.

“With around 907,065 registered business establishments categorised as SMEs, funds injected

would be able to trickle down to a wider population base and reach the final beneficiary at a faster rate,” the firm wrote in a report today.

The RM10 billion added to the RM250 billion stimulus announced earlier for a total of RM260 billion or 17.6 per cent of the country’s GDP.

“Of the total, direct government fund injection is RM35.0 billion or 2.4 per cent of GDP, of which RM3.5 billion and RM21.5 billion were announced in the first and second round of stimulus respectively,” Kenanga Research said.

The firm revised its fiscal deficit forecast to 5.6 per cent of GDP this year from 4.9 per cent previously, although the Ministry of Finance expects it at 4.7 per cent. The deficit stood at 3.4 per cent in 2019.

MIDF Research said the fiscal boost had killed two birds at once as it lessened the pressure on SMEs to pay employees’ compensation while ensuring employment stability.

“Based on our 2020 economic outlook, Malaysia is expected to expand at moderate growth driven by domestic demand and pressured by weak external factors.

“After the movement control order (MCO), we view consumer spending to pick up steadily especially with Ramadhan and ‘Eid Celebration’ are around the corner. On top of that, consumer incentives announced in the first and second packages are set to beef up domestic spending after the MCO,” MIDF Research explained.

Affin Hwang Capital said the RM10 billion and other measures previously introduced to assist affected SMEs by Bank Negara Malaysia such as the higher allocation of the Special Relief Facility and the All Economic Sectors Facility would help to cushion the negative impact and disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The firm believes it was important for the government to look beyond the short to medium term, as when the Covid-19 crisis ends and when the economy returns to normal, the network of SME firms would maintain the existing industrial linkages with minimal disruption.

“A healthy SMEs ecosystem will support the sustainability of the domestic economy and employment,” Affin Hwang added.