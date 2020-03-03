TCEC takes digital route, launches Renault e-store

KUALA LUMPUR: From arranging test drives, making payments and bookings, to delivery location, Renault customers can now begin their ownership journey online.

TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault vehicles in Malaysia, recently launched a new ‘Buy a Renault’ and ‘Subscribe’ feature on the Renault Malaysia website.

The new Renault E-Store is part of TCEC’s transformation journey, designed to spearhead the company’s ‘Easy Life’ value proposition – a commitment to making life easy for customers through the brand’s contemporary line-up of vehicles as well as other aspects of the ownership journey.

“We are proud to be an e-commerce first automotive brand. With the new Renault E-Store and more new offerings to come, we believe that we are leading the charge in digitalising the customer journey and at the same time disrupting the industry,” said TCEC chairman Nicholas Tan.

Applicable to all Renault models available in Malaysia, the ‘Buy a Renault’ feature offers several convenient options in the process of buying a new vehicle by enabling customers to complete numerous end-to-end solutions by simply logging on to the Renault Malaysia website (www.renault.com.my).

This includes making booking fee payments, submit necessary documents and trade-in valuation details, provide bank loan preferences, view the status of their new vehicle, and indicate preference of collection be it from a Renault showroom or delivery to location of choice at an additional fee.

The ‘Renault Subscription’ feature which was launched in August last year will now enable customers to drive away with their brand-new Renault vehicle within 14 days from the date of payment - depending on the model.

Customers can also request for test drives at their preferred Renault showroom online via the website.

Specific for the Captur, customers can even arrange for a three-hour test drive without an accompanying sales person. Made available through TCEC’s partnership with GoCar, this unique test drive experience is available at more than 250 locations nationwide.

To celebrate the launch of the new Renault E-Store, TCEC is extending a ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer for the first 50 customers who purchase online. Each of these early bird online customers will receive a free six-month subscription for the versatile Captur lifestyle crossover. The subscriptions are transferable between family members.

Additionally, for customers who opt for the Switch Plan, they can also request and manage their Switch vehicles online. The Subscription Switch Plan offers total flexibility and allows users to switch between Renault models depending on the customer’s needs.

Renault’s modern line-up of vehicles in Malaysia include the Megane R.S. 280 CUP, the Koleos SUV, and the Captur crossover.