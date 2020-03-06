Hyundai gets serious with new i30

HYUNDAI MOTOR'S new i30 features a new design, advanced connectivity features and offers an electrified 48-volt mild hybrid option for increased fuel efficiency.

“By listening to our customers, we’ve determined there is a need for a safe, reliable car in the C-segment that also offers modern features such as state-of-the-art connectivity and efficient powertrains – and that looks good,” says Hyundai Motor Europe marketing and product vice president Andreas-Christoph Hofmann.

“The new i30 covers our customers’ needs while still being available at an attractive price point. It really has a universal appeal.”

The new exterior design includes a wider grille with an accentuated 3D pattern features with agility as emphasis. It is accompanied by new, slimmer headlamps with optional multifaceted reflector (MFR) LED technology and new V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

At the rear is a combination of a new bumper design, which was developed to improve aerodynamic performance, along with LED rear lamps creating a V-shape, symmetrical effect between the front and the back.

It is now available with new, redesigned diamond-cut 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels.

Starting in summer all i30 body types, the i30 Hatchback, Fastback and now for the first time, the i30 Wagon, will receive an update of the motorsport-inspired N Line trim design.

The front of the new i30 N Line has a wider central grille and new headlamps. Taking inspiration from the design of aeronautic jets, the lower central grille has increased in size and dominates the bumper area. The side openings feature floating wings aimed to improve aerodynamic performance.

There’s a new design for the rear bumper, a wide diffuser, and repositioned fog lights that focus the visu al centre of gravity closer to the ground.

It comes with a new 17-inch or 18-inch wheel design, accompanied by tuning updates for the Hatchback and Fastback’s suspension and steering in combination with the 1.5 T-GDi 160 PS and 1.6 Diesel 136 PS engines.

Three new exterior colours are available: Dark Night, Silky Bronze and Sunset Red. This is in addition to the existing six colours: Polar White, Phantom Black, Engine Red, Stellar Blue, Platinum Silver, and Olivine Grey.

New interior garnish colours have been added: Pewter Gray, Ebony Brown and Charcoal Gray. This is in addition to the existing black colour. The seats can be covered in cloth, leather or a combination of both for a total of eight possible options.

The new i30’s 7-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen is fully compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Starting in summer, wireless phone mirroring will be introduced, meaning customers do not require a cable to connect their phone. Similarly, the car offers wireless phone charging.

Hyundai’s Bluelink technology is fully featured here - a wide range of Connected Car Services that provide significant customer benefits regarding live information and the control of the car via an app.

Customers who choose navigation receive a 5-year free subscription to Bluelink and Hyundai LIVE Services.

Safety is enhanced by an improved Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety package. Lane Following Assist (LFA) automatically adjusts steering to help keep the vehicle centred in its lane. The Rear Collision-avoidance Assist (RCA) system can activate the brakes to avoid a collision when the car is in reverse. And also new to the i30 is LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Alert), a system which warns the driver when the vehicle ahead of them starts moving forward and they don’t react quickly enough – for example, at a traffic light.

The rear Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system has received an upgrade. BSD warns the driver if there’s another vehicle in their blind spot – and now, with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), it can activate the engine brake in order to avoid a collision. Front Collision-Avoidance Assistance (FCA) has been improved to recognise bicycles on the road.

As with previous versions, the new i30 also comes with FCA with pedestrian detection, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW), and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA).

There’s an eCall feature which automatically contacts emergency services in the event that the airbag sensors are triggered.

Multiple enhanced powertrain options will be available to the line-up.

First there’s the newly-developed 1.5-litre engine with Dual Port Injection and 110 PS, which comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Then, a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine with 120 PS will be available with a new 7-speed dual clutch transmission, in addition the previously-available 6-speed manual transmission. An optional 48-volt Mild Hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency is for the first time available with a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT).

iMT decouples the engine from the transmission after the driver releases the accelerator. This allows the car to enter into two possible levels of coasting, depending on the conditions. The first level is where the engine is idle, and the second level with where the engine is additionally, temporarily turned off to save even more fuel. For those who prefer to drive automatic, the 48-volt Mild Hybrid option is also available with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Still available is the 1.6-litre Diesel engine with 115 PS with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The 1.6-litre Diesel engine with136 PS now comes standard with a 48V mild hybrid system. It is available with either a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Lastly, at the top of the range is the new 1.5-litre T-GDI engine with 160 PS, which comes standard with 48-volt Mild Hybrid technology. It is also available as a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The car comes with a five-year unlimited warranty.