FIVE fuel launches first local petrol station

KUALA LUMPUR: FIVE Petroleum Malaysia Sdn Bhd (FIVE) has officially launched its fuel brand in Malaysia, with its first operating station in Kalumpang, Selangor.

FIVE’s fuel, branded Ultimaxx, will be supplied by Petronas after the former secured a supply contract with the national oil and gas company.

Additionally, in its aspiration to provide a hassle-free fuelling experience FIVE is set to offer new entrepreneurs smaller and easier station setups.

FIVE chairman Datuk Haji Juhari Abdul Ghani said: “FIVE is a unified energy company that aims to meet Malaysia’s growing demand for fuel in ways that are economically, environmentally and socially responsible. We also want to help Malaysia reach its next milestone in development.”

Their petrol stations will feature a new mobile application that will enable cashless payment as part of the country’s digital movement. The company also plans to integrate partnerships, rewards and loyalty features into the mobile application in a bid to capture existing market share.

Such partnerships, according to FIVE, will play an integral role in their petrol station convenience stores dubbed Woo! Mart and also feed into FIVE’s soon-to-be-announced, consumer loyalty programme.

The company received its licence from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry on Jan 15, marking the company’s first independent foray into the petrol retail business.

It will be managed by the same team that built Seng Group, which has been in the petrol retail business for nearly five decades since the group was established in 1971. This includes supplying and managing distribution services to petrol station operators, and the construction of new stations.