A level and IGCSE students speak out about exam cancellations

Secondary and higher learning institutions in Malaysia offering A Level and IGCSE have yet to come to a decision on the action to be taken following the cancellation of the May and June examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Level is offered in two sessions annually; in May and June, and October and November. The exam is split into two components, known as the Advanced Subsidiary (AS) Level and A2 Level.

Schools and students were waiting for the international qualifications provider, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), to set up the latest assessment guidelines.

Sunway College Kuala Lumpur (SCKL) student Kloe Xavier, 19, said she felt discouraged as she was supposed to sit her A Level in May before entering university in September.

“Students and teachers have put in a lot of effort into preparing for this exam. My parents are not happy because they believe that students do much better in the real exams. With the cancellation, students may not be able to show their true capabilities,” she said.

Having applied to University of Bristol and University of Loughborough in the United Kingdom, she was unsure if her university admissions would be affected.

Kloe Xavier.

“I believe my lecturers have predicted my grades and each university has given me a conditional offer based on the grades.”

SCKL student Adam Ramzi, 18, had received offers from Durham University, University of Edinburgh, University of St Andrews and University of Kent for the September intake. He was supposed to sit his A Level this May.

“I feel at a loss and am worried. I’m not sure how CAIE can grade me fairly. My mother expressed her concern about the exam cancellation as well. “I hope that universities will take into account the extenuating circumstances that students were put in to ensure that the process is fair.”

Each student progressed differently and one might improve after the mock exams, he added. Ong Hao Zhe, 19, also from SCKL, was supposed to sit AS Level in the May and June series and A2 Level in October and November.

“An alternative grade assessment based on overall class performance, past assessments and future college-based exams are disadvantageous to some students, perhaps all of us.

“College-based exams or mocks as the sole determinant, or one of the factors, would render the assessment unjust as the difficulty levels vary across institutions.”

Some students had not maintained a consistent performance throughout their studies, he added. Ong said he was prepared for any outcome, including postponement.

“We don’t mind extending our programme if the entire world is doing so as well. Furthermore, most university intakes are still available in August and September 2021.”

Ong Hao Zhe.

Brickfields Asia College A Level student Aadithya Naidu Mohanakrishnan, 17, who was also supposed to sit AS and A Levels this year, was upset upon hearing the news.

“We don’t know how we’re going to be assessed now. My parents have been supportive and assured me that I would not be at a disadvantage because universities will evaluate the circumstances,” he said.

Aiming for the top law schools in the UK, such as University of Cambridge and University of Bristol, Aadithya said many Malaysian students have not sit mock exams due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I also don’t think the mock exam is a proper reflection of a student’s abilities. A lot of us are unsure if we still need to study for exams.

“I think CAIE should’ve held the announcement until they have a solid plan to avoid panic and confusion.”

Sri Kuala Lumpur School student Lim Jun Kit, 17 had spent about 15 hours a week studying for IGCSE. “I am concerned about my grades, especially for my Chinese and Malay papers scheduled in May and June, but I understand that it’s inevitable. My parents said I should be positive and aim for the best,” he said.

“I have yet to receive a notice from my school about the new assessments. I know my teachers will give a fair grading and with enough practice I will do well.”

IGCSE student Zamira Batrisyia Shahrol Anuwar, 16, who studies at an international school in Selangor, felt discouraged.

“There is more anxiety now among students. A lot of my classmates including myself have improved since the mock exams. Even those who scored wish to improve on their mistakes. We have been working hard to show our true potential,” she said.

At SCKL, the number of candidates for AS and A2 Levels this year is 350 and 700, respectively.

SCKL A Level programme senior lecturer Kingsley Row said the syllabus had been covered well before the MCO.

“A full-scale revision programme via past-year questions was in place. Students had made pre-mock examination attempts, which were being graded, returned and discussed. The discussions now continue online.

“For AS candidates, there is the added burden of covering A2 Level topics to prepare for the October and November examination.”

Teachers were awaiting the decisions, which would be reached by CAIE in collaboration with the exam centres,” Row added.

“There may be some form of internal assessment, a measure which we understand is unprecedented in CAIE history. All teachers at Sunway are prepared to offer, at short notice, an immediate assessment of every candidate under our tutelage.”

On students’ university admission, he said: “This is a question for CAIE and the universities to answer.

If the alternative assessment methods, such as teacher-based evaluations, are acceptable to universities, then the stated impact might prove minimal.”

IGCSE and A Level tuition centre Twins Education principal Andy KW Gan said the announcement had affected students’ motivation.

“Based on our observation, most of them have deferred their enrollment and will opt to sit the October and November examination instead of going for institution-based grading.

“As the Malay and Chinese papers are only available in the May and June sitting, students will most likely have to sit them next year. But, we are waiting for Cambridge’s announcement.”

Gan said CAIE should provide a clear guideline to ensure that students were assessed accurately.

“Our view is that students’ final grades should not be determined based on mock exams and prior attainment.”

According to an update from CAIE on its website on March 26, there are no plans to administer an additional series of exams, but they were reviewing the possibility of adding syllabuses in the October and November session.

It said CAIE was working to set up the most appropriate and fair process to provide results and assured institutions that it would give regular updates on the progress.

They were also working with universities and gauging their responses to awarding grades based on evidence from students’ performances.